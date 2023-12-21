Bullets fired into Asheville home during gathering

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after a drive-by shooting wounded a man on Wednesday night.

Around 9:15 p.m., officers said people were having a small gathering on Myrtle Street when bullets started flying through the home. A man was struck by two bullets in the arm and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators said they uncovered 55 shell casings at the home and four vehicles were also struck by gunfire.

This year there have been 441 shots fired incidents in Asheville.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to text TIP2APD to 847411.

