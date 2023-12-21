Cinemark announces ‘Lord of the Rings’ marathon for the New Year

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For a limited time, you can see the entire extended Lord of the Rings trilogy in Cinemark of Asheville.

From January 1st to January 10th, popcorn is back on the menu. Customers can purchase an entire viewing of all three movies, lasting 12 hours total.

The schedule is listed below:

January 1st & 8th – The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring – Extended Cut

January 2nd & 9th – The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers – Extended Cut

January 3rd & 10th – The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King – Extended Cut

January 6th & 7th – The Lord of the Rings: Trilogy (there will be intermissions between titles)

Get tickets here.

