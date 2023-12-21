Cinemark announces ‘Lord of the Rings’ marathon for the New Year

It’s the extended cuts too
.
.(KAUZ)
By Hallie Shuler and FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For a limited time, you can see the entire extended Lord of the Rings trilogy in Cinemark of Asheville.

From January 1st to January 10th, popcorn is back on the menu. Customers can purchase an entire viewing of all three movies, lasting 12 hours total.

The schedule is listed below:

  • January 1st & 8th – The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring – Extended Cut
  • January 2nd & 9th – The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers – Extended Cut
  • January 3rd & 10th – The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King – Extended Cut
  • January 6th & 7th – The Lord of the Rings: Trilogy (there will be intermissions between titles)

Get tickets here.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in head-on crash in Greer
Coroner identifies two victims from head-on crash in Greer
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Kerri Boggs is accused of trafficking fentanyl after a traffic stop in Walhalla.
Police seize 250 grams of fentanyl during Upstate traffic stop
FBI agents search home of couple accused of burning cross in Conway area
FBI agents search home of couple accused of burning cross in Conway area
Zeb Davis
Man charged after deputies find pounds of drugs during traffic stop

Latest News

The victim of a deadly fire in Chesnee has been identified as 75-year-old James Edward Copeland
Chesnee fire victim identified
Deputies: Shooting victim waives investigation, doesn’t want cousin in jail
Shooting generic
Coroner responding after two people shot in Anderson County
Car Crash
Upstate man dies 8 months after crash
11-year-old entrepreneur makes donation to Greenville Humane Society
Young entrepreneur donates money to Greenville Humane Society