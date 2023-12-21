Coroner: 75-year-old man killed in fire in Chesnee

CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a man killed in a fire in Chesnee has been identified.

According to the coroner, officials responded to a fire on Hudgins Road on Dec. 19. The victim was pronounced dead at 5:20 a.m.

Officials said after a forensic examination on Dec. 20, they were able to identify the man as 75-year-old James Edward Copeland.

Spartanburg Sheriff’s Office investigators and State Fire Marshall investigators are still investigating.

