Coroner responding after two people shot in Anderson County

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are responding to a shooting in the Belton area.

Deputies said the shooting happened along Cherokee Road on Friday. Deputies said they arrived at the scene and found two people who had been shot. They added that details are limited as officials investigate the situation.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they are also responding to the scene.

Stay with us as we work to learn more.

