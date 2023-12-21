NC deputies need help finding missing man who never returned home

Tyler Ashby
Tyler Ashby(Buncombe County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANDLER, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said it needs help finding a man missing from the Candler area.

Deputies said 25-year-old Tyler Ashby was last seen leaving his home on Dec. 12. He contacted his family the following day and was supposed to return home the next day but has not been seen or heard from since.

Ashby is described as five foot eleven with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on where Ashby might be is asked to call the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-6670.

MORE NEWS: Cruise passengers said they returned to find their cars ruined by coastal flooding

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in head-on crash in Greer
Coroner identifies one victim from head-on crash in Greer that killed two
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
FBI agents search home of couple accused of burning cross in Conway area
FBI agents search home of couple accused of burning cross in Conway area
Zeb Davis
Man charged after deputies find pounds of drugs during traffic stop
Kerri Boggs is accused of trafficking fentanyl after a traffic stop in Walhalla.
Police seize 250 grams of fentanyl during Upstate traffic stop

Latest News

A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
Deputies investigating after 1 hurt in Spartanburg County shooting
Protect your packages from porch pirates
Protect your packages from porch pirates
What's Clicking? 12/21
What's Clicking? 12/21
Night of Hope to bring Christmas cheer to kids with incarcerated parents
Night of Hope to bring Christmas cheer to kids with incarcerated parents