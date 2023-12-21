NC deputies need help finding missing man who never returned home

CANDLER, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said it needs help finding a man missing from the Candler area.

Deputies said 25-year-old Tyler Ashby was last seen leaving his home on Dec. 12. He contacted his family the following day and was supposed to return home the next day but has not been seen or heard from since.

Ashby is described as five foot eleven with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on where Ashby might be is asked to call the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-6670.

