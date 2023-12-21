Hendersonville adopts new infrastructure plan

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The city of Hendersonville has announced its plans to rebuild itself into a more walkable and pedestrian friendly community. Titled the “Walk Hendo” Pedestrian Plan, it was unanimously adopted by the Henderson City Council as a means of making their city more welcoming and accessible.

“The Walk Hendo Pedestrian Plan is important because having the option to safely and efficiently walk in Hendersonville becomes more critical as our community grows,” said Matthew Manley, Hendersonville’s Strategic Projects Manager. “Pedestrian improvement projects typically take many years to plan and to secure the necessary funding. Having an updated guiding document is a crucial step in making Hendersonville more walkable for all.”

The Walk Hendo Plan prioritizes linking sidewalks, greenways, and street crossings to key destinations and transit hubs, as well as prioritizing pedestrian safety. This will also provide a positive environmental impact as Hendersonville pushes to promote a stronger walking culture.

In addition, Hendersonville is introducing the usage of Leading Pedestrian Intervals (LPIs) at select intersections. LPIs are designed to give pedestrians a bigger window for crossing a street before traffic receives a green signal.

Already construction is underway, with many pedestrian signals and crossing expected to be complete in Spring of 2024.

