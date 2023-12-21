Hendersonville adopts new infrastructure plan

Hendersonville announces a plan, titled "Walk Hendo," to rebuild the city infrastructure to be...
Hendersonville announces a plan, titled "Walk Hendo," to rebuild the city infrastructure to be more pedestrian friendly.(Hendersonville City Council)
By Hallie Shuler
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The city of Hendersonville has announced its plans to rebuild itself into a more walkable and pedestrian friendly community. Titled the “Walk Hendo” Pedestrian Plan, it was unanimously adopted by the Henderson City Council as a means of making their city more welcoming and accessible.

“The Walk Hendo Pedestrian Plan is important because having the option to safely and efficiently walk in Hendersonville becomes more critical as our community grows,” said Matthew Manley, Hendersonville’s Strategic Projects Manager. “Pedestrian improvement projects typically take many years to plan and to secure the necessary funding. Having an updated guiding document is a crucial step in making Hendersonville more walkable for all.”

The Walk Hendo Plan prioritizes linking sidewalks, greenways, and street crossings to key destinations and transit hubs, as well as prioritizing pedestrian safety. This will also provide a positive environmental impact as Hendersonville pushes to promote a stronger walking culture.

In addition, Hendersonville is introducing the usage of Leading Pedestrian Intervals (LPIs) at select intersections. LPIs are designed to give pedestrians a bigger window for crossing a street before traffic receives a green signal.

Already construction is underway, with many pedestrian signals and crossing expected to be complete in Spring of 2024.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in head-on crash in Greer
Coroner identifies one victim from head-on crash in Greer that killed two
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
FBI agents search home of couple accused of burning cross in Conway area
FBI agents search home of couple accused of burning cross in Conway area
Kerri Boggs is accused of trafficking fentanyl after a traffic stop in Walhalla.
Police seize 250 grams of fentanyl during Upstate traffic stop
Zeb Davis
Man charged after deputies find pounds of drugs during traffic stop

Latest News

Chief meteorologist Kendra Kent will have updates throughout Christmas Eve about Santa's trek...
Track Santa on Christmas Eve with Kendra Kent
FOX Carolina First Alert Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent will be tracking Santa’s trip around...
Track Santa on Christmas Eve with Kendra Kent
Playful flavors at The City Club of Greenville
Gregory Maxwell is accused of shooting Cpl. Lucas Watts during a pursuit in Oconee County on...
Suspect accused in deputy shooting has law enforcement background