‘It’s becoming way too normal;’ Spartanburg Sheriff says 53 drive-by shootings in 2023

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says drive-by shootings have almost become “normal” and they’re asking for your help. They believe many of the suspects behind shootings are teenagers.

Sheriff Chuck Wright held a press conference Wednesday, where he said since 2017, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office has generated 485 reports of incidents involving Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling. He believes these shootings are all by different groups and different people, but the public can help by preventing these shooters from getting guns in the first place.

During the press conference he shared video showing 3 drive-by shootings from this year. All are active investigations.

“It might not involve you if you see somebody hanging out the window shooting a pistol but you kind of need to dial 911, I mean it would be the smart thing to do,” said Sheriff Wright.

This year alone Spartanburg County deputies have investigated 53 drive-by shootings. No one has been killed, but two people including a child were injured.

“Nobody listening to me or in this room thinks it’s ok for an 11 year old child to get hit in the elbow with a round while she is at her own home,” said Wright during the press conference.

Investigators say most of the shooters are teens, ages 14 to 17. While most of the shootings aren’t connected, the sheriff says many are gang-related.

“There’s been several homes that have been shot up and the person lived there four and five years ago so a new family is in there with some babies who have no idea why they’re getting shot at,” he said.

Wright says the public can play a key role by keeping guns out of the wrong hands.

“We are having a bunch of people leaving their car doors unlocked and they’ll steal laptops, phones, especially guns,” he said.

Spartanburg City Police told us in 2022, 78 guns were stolen from cars.

“A lot of them will say –we just check car doors we don’t bust windows,” said Wright talking about conversations with car theft suspects.

His message is lock your doors, don’t leave weapons in the car, close garages and place shopping bags in the trunk.

“And to the young people out there that might be listening to this, you’re not playing video games. We understand that when you do a drive-by shooting that you are armed and dangerous and we’re going to treat you as such. Our prayer is that we never have to hurt anyone, that is our prayer for sure, but rest assured our deputies are going to be safe please leave those guns alone,” said Wright.

Wright says since many of these shootings are gang-related many of the victims do not come forward. So when you hear shots call 9-1-1 and help with ring camera video. In total 8 people have been arrested, 6 of those are teens.

