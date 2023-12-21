Motorcyclist dies after chase ends with crash in Rutherford County

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Highway Patrol announced that deputies are investigating after a chase involving Rutherford County deputies ended with a deadly crash Wednesday.

Troopers said the situation began when deputies began pursuing a motorcyclist near Rutherfordton.

According to troopers, the chase continued through Rutherfordton and onto US 221 South, where the motorcyclist reportedly began to pull away from deputies. They added that eventually, the motorcyclist tried to drive through a red light at Poors Ford Road and crashed into the side of a car.

Troopers stated that the motorcyclist passed away at the scene, but the driver of the other vehicle involved wasn’t injured.

Troopers didn’t release any other information about the motorcyclist or what led to the chase. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in head-on crash in Greer
Coroner identifies one victim from head-on crash in Greer that killed two
generic medical fraud
2 women arrested for Medicaid fraud in Greenville Co.
Multiple law enforcement agencies searched for 6-year-old Michelle Murph and 42-year-old Jason...
Missing father, daughter found dead, Richland County deputies say
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Gregory Maxwell is accused of fire shots at six deputies during a pursuit in Oconee County in...
Bond denied for man accused of shooting Upstate deputy in head

Latest News

Local stars reach college dreams on national early signing.
Upstate athletes sign with Division I football programs
‘It’s becoming way too normal;’ Spartanburg Sheriff says 53 drive-by shootings in 2023
‘It’s becoming way too normal;’ Spartanburg Sheriff says 53 drive-by shootings in 2023
Gingerbread man visits students
Gingerbread Man surprises students at Spartanburg County School
‘It’s becoming way too normal;’ Spartanburg Sheriff says 53 drive-by shootings in 2023
‘It's becoming way too normal;’ Spartanburg Sheriff says 53 drive-by shootings in 2023