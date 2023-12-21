Motorcyclist dies after chase ends with crash in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Highway Patrol announced that deputies are investigating after a chase involving Rutherford County deputies ended with a deadly crash Wednesday.

Troopers said the situation began when deputies began pursuing a motorcyclist near Rutherfordton.

According to troopers, the chase continued through Rutherfordton and onto US 221 South, where the motorcyclist reportedly began to pull away from deputies. They added that eventually, the motorcyclist tried to drive through a red light at Poors Ford Road and crashed into the side of a car.

Troopers stated that the motorcyclist passed away at the scene, but the driver of the other vehicle involved wasn’t injured.

Troopers didn’t release any other information about the motorcyclist or what led to the chase. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

