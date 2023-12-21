NC state treasurer divests $40M from Ben & Jerry’s due to Israel boycott

He has also instructed local governments and state agencies to be notified that they are prohibited from contracting with either company.
The North Carolina Department of State Treasurer said Ben & Jerry's is subject to divestment...
The North Carolina Department of State Treasurer said Ben & Jerry's is subject to divestment due to an Israel boycott.(Source: Ben & Jerry's Homemade, Inc.)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) – Ben & Jerry’s is now subject to divestments and contract restrictions in North Carolina due to the ice cream company’s boycott of Israel, the state treasurer announced.

Treasurer Dale Folwell said the action to prohibit investment in and restrict contracting with Ben & Jerry’s also includes its parent company, Unilever, and the company’s subsidiaries.

According to the state treasurer’s office, N.C. statute prohibits  “the North Carolina Retirement Systems or the Department of State Treasurer from investing in any company engaged in a boycott of Israel.”

Folwell has ordered the divestment of $40 million in Unilever assets after it was determined that Ben & Jerry’s is boycotting Israel, a news release stated.

He has also instructed local governments and state agencies to be notified that they are prohibited from contracting with either company.

“We have policies in place per state law that dictate how we should proceed on any holdings in the retirement system of companies that boycott Israel and their affiliates. We will follow our policies and the law,” Folwell said in a statement. “This is particularly important in this case as we have witnessed the atrocities perpetrated against the Israeli people. There is no place for antisemitism in this state or this country.”

WBTV has reached out to Unilever seeking comment.

The North Carolina Retirement Systems provides retirement benefits and savings for more than 1 million members, including teachers, firefighters, police officers, state and local government employees and other public workers, the release stated.

The Department of State Treasurer manages the pension plans’ investments currently totaling $117.9 billion.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

