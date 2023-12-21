North Carolina creates position focusing on child care crisis

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Commerce created a new position that is dedicated to addressing the lack of sufficient high-quality and affordable child care in the state.

The new Child Care Business Liaison will partner with businesses, philanthropic organizations, government, and local communities to, “develop strategies employers can utilize to provide child care support to their employees.” The position is initially funded for three years. The Departments of Commerce Health and Human Services are equally investing in the new position with a goal of offering solutions to North Carolina businesses.

Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley said, “Early childhood education sits at the intersection of health and well-being, workforce and economic development as childcare gives parents the security they need and their children the high-quality learning that is critical to their success in life.”

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said, “Quality early childhood education gives children the start they need, gives the parents the opportunity to work and gives employers the opportunity to hire those parents to strengthen their workforce. The person in the new position will help coordinate these efforts to help children, parents and businesses get the excellent childcare they all need.”

The state’s Secretary of Commerce spoke about how childcare impacts companies and the ability to retain quality employees.

North Carolina Secretary of Commerce Machelle Baker Sanders said, “Employers benefit when parents know their children are receiving quality care in a healthy environment -- and I know firsthand that those parents are more likely to stay in the workforce, and are more productive and focused at work.”

Applications for the position are currently open and are due by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, January 12, 2024.

CLICK HERE to find the application.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.