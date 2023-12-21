Santa visits babies in Asheville NICU

Mission Hospital of Asheville, North Carolina says hello to Santa as he stops by to celebrate...
Mission Hospital of Asheville, North Carolina says hello to Santa as he stops by to celebrate many a baby's first christmas.(Mission Hospital)
By Hallie Shuler and FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Mission Hospital was excited to greet Santa this Thursday at the NICU, just in time for baby’s first Christmas! Photos were taken and memories were made for many families whose children have to stay at the hospital during the holiday season.

Mission’s Family Support Network made a request for Santa to visit the NICU and the many babies yet to go home, giving them a brighter and happier Christmas.

Infants were provided their Christmas best by Preemies of the Carolinas, a nonprofit that provides handmade clothes for infants to multiple hospitals across the Carolinas.

