‘She could hear their child yelling’: Report details moments leading up to father, daughter disappearance

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - New details have been revealed in the incident report of a man who was found dead alongside his daughter in Calhoun County after being reported missing.

Michelle Murph, 6, and her father, Jason Murph, 42, were reported missing on Sunday, Dec. 17.

At around 8 p.m. that night, Jason Murph’s wife received a call from someone whose name was redacted in the incident report. That person told her Jason Murph had “slid off the road” and wrecked his vehicle.

Jason Murph’s wife said she did not know where he was and that he hung up on the phone and refused to pick up. She could hear their child yelling in the background, the report says.

She sent text messages to Jason Murph where she begs him to call 911. He does not respond, according to the report.

The responding deputy said he attempted to locate Jason Murph’s car, a blue/grey Toyota Tundra with a South Carolina tag.

The deputy said they checked hospitals and contacted the South Carolina Highway Patrol on recent hits but the troopers said the last contact with Jason Murph’s vehicle was in 2022.

The report also says that Jason Murph and his wife are estranged. It says he has been taking care of their daughter for the past two weeks.

The couple have been living a part for an unknown amount of time.

The report says Jason Murph’s wife said she spoke to him the morning he disappeared. In the conversation, the report states Jason Murph told his wife he and his daughter had just eaten and that they were about to go to a library in Sandhills before heading to Orangeburg to see his mother.

WIS News 10 spoke to Quentin Murph, Jason Murph’s cousin who said the two never made it to Jason Murph’s mother.

RCSD told WIS News 10 that the two were last heard from around 8 p.m. Saturday near Highway 301, near Calhoun County.

Orangeburg County’s K9 unit found their bodies about 100 yards away from a truck which had severe damage and burns.

WIS News 10 reached out to the South Carolina Highway Patrol and to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and to see if any 911 calls from anyone who saw Jason Murph’s truck or a crash. Both the Calhoun County Sheriffs Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol says no 911 calls were made.

The Calhoun County Coroner says an autopsy for Jason and Michelle Murph is scheduled for Friday. The coroner says Donnie Porth told WIS News 10 no foul play is suspected at this time.

