South Carolina among fastest-growing states, according to U.S. Census Bureau

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - According to new data from the United States Census Bureau, South Carolina was among the fastest-growing states in the nation from July 1, 2022, to July 1, 2023.

The data states that South Carolina’s population increased by 90,600 during that period, which trailed only Georgia, North Carolina, Florida and Texas for the most total growth.

The data also showed that South Carolina’s population increased by the largest percentage from 2022 to 2023. During that time, South Carolina’s population went from 5,282,955 to 5,373,555, growing by 1.7 percent.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster celebrated the mark in a post shared on social media Wednesday.

South Carolina is full of opportunity, and when combined with our rich culture, beautiful landscapes, and strong economy, there is no better place in the world to call home. pic.twitter.com/845TGGEVeU — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) December 20, 2023

Also according to data, the south was the fastest-growing region from 2022 to 2023, adding 1.4 million residents during that period and accounting for 87% of the nation’s growth.

Those interested in learning more about South Carolina’s growth can visit the United States Census Bureau’s website to see the data.

