Spartanburg Co. man sentenced for 2016 shooting that killed one person, ‘gravely injured’ another

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Seventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced that a Spartanburg County man was recently sentenced for a shooting that killed one person and left another “gravely injured” in 2016.

Officials said 46-year-old Francisco Maldonado-Molina was tried this week and found guilty of f Murder, Attempted Murder, Burglary in the First Degree, and Possession of a Weapon During Commission of a Violent Crime.

According to officials, the shooting happened on June 18, 2016, at a residence on East Main Street. Officials explained that Molina’s ex-wife was in the residence with someone she was in a relationship with and two other people when Molina called her and told her that “if she didn’t go home everybody in the house dies.”

Officials stated that right after the phone call, Molina went into the home and paced briefly before pulling out a gun and shooting two of the people inside. The third person reportedly jumped out the window, and Molina’s ex-wife confronted Molina, at which point, Molina shot one of the victims again.

Following the shooting, Molina allegedly slammed his ex-wife into a wall, but she was able to get free and call 911 as Molina fled the scene. Deputies then responded to the scene, where they reported that they found one of the victims dead and the other “gravely injured.”

Deputies investigated the situation, and the truck Molina left the scene with was found in Dallas, Texas, in April 2017. However, Molina wasn’t taken into custody until July 2020, when he surrendered to the U.S. Marshals Service after a brief stand-off in Peoria, Illinois.

After the trial, Molina was sentenced to life in prison for murder. He was also given thirty years in prison for Attempted Murder and fifteen for Burglary in the First Degree.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.