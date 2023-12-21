Suspect accused in deputy shooting has law enforcement background

Gregory Maxwell has been denied bond. Maxwell faces six counts of attempted murder in the shooting of an Oconee County deputy in November
By Amanda Shaw and Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, officials released more information on the background of the suspect accused of shooting Cpl. Lucas Watts in the head during a chase in November, including his ties to law enforcement.

Gregory Wayne Maxwell is being held without bond in the Oconee County Detention Center after being charged with six counts of attempted murder.

Here is what we know about Maxwell’s history:

HE SERVED IN THE ARMY

Maxwell’s defense attorney, John Abdalla, confirmed at Maxwell’s bond hearing that he is a military veteran.

Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said Maxwell served in the U.S. Army from 1992 to 1994.

HE IS A FORMER CORRECTIONS OFFICER

Maxwell worked for the Michigan Department of Corrections from 1997 to 2000.

He also worked for the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office in Ann Arbor, Michigan from 2000 to 2005 as a corrections officer.

HE STUDIED CRIMINAL JUSTICE

Maxwell’s defense attorney said Maxwell went to college for criminal justice.

Maxwell was never a sworn police officer.

HE IS WANTED IN MICHIGAN

Maxwell has outstanding warrants in Michigan for failure to appear in court and filing a false or fraudulent financial statement. Both charges were entered earlier in the year.

