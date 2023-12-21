Talk to Santa this Friday on FOX Carolina!

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Santa is starting his Christmas weekend by taking some calls!

On Friday, Santa will be making an appearance on FOX Carolina’s The Morning News to wish everyone a happy holiday, as well as chat with any kids wondering what they’re getting for Christmas!

For anyone who wants to have a chat with Santa this Friday, call 864-213-2181 during The Morning News at 8:00, The Morning News at 9:00 and The Midday News at 11:00.

