Talk to Santa this Friday on FOX Carolina!

Santa is taking phone calls
FOX Carolina News wishes you and your family a very merry Christmas!
By Hallie Shuler and FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Santa is starting his Christmas weekend by taking some calls!

On Friday, Santa will be making an appearance on FOX Carolina’s The Morning News to wish everyone a happy holiday, as well as chat with any kids wondering what they’re getting for Christmas!

For anyone who wants to have a chat with Santa this Friday, call 864-213-2181 during The Morning News at 8:00, The Morning News at 9:00 and The Midday News at 11:00.

