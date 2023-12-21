Track Santa on Christmas Eve with Kendra Kent

Chief meteorologist Kendra Kent will have updates throughout Christmas Eve about Santa's trek...
Chief meteorologist Kendra Kent will have updates throughout Christmas Eve about Santa's trek around the globe.(FOX Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - FOX Carolina First Alert Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent will be tracking Santa’s trip around the globe on Christmas Eve! Here’s how you can get updates.

Kendra will have updates about Santa’s location every 2-4 hours between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Dec. 24 in the free First Alert Weather app.

We’ll send updates to your phone as we track where Christmas presents are being delivered across the world!

Download the FOX Carolina First Alert Weather app!

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in head-on crash in Greer
Coroner identifies one victim from head-on crash in Greer that killed two
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
FBI agents search home of couple accused of burning cross in Conway area
FBI agents search home of couple accused of burning cross in Conway area
Zeb Davis
Man charged after deputies find pounds of drugs during traffic stop
Kerri Boggs is accused of trafficking fentanyl after a traffic stop in Walhalla.
Police seize 250 grams of fentanyl during Upstate traffic stop

Latest News

Tyler Ashby
Deputies need help finding missing man from Buncombe County
A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
Deputies investigating after 1 hurt in Spartanburg County shooting
Protect your packages from porch pirates
Protect your packages from porch pirates
What's Clicking? 12/21
What's Clicking? 12/21
Night of Hope to bring Christmas cheer to kids with incarcerated parents
Night of Hope to bring Christmas cheer to kids with incarcerated parents