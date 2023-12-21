Two children dead following mobile home fire in Oconee County

OCONEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office announced that two children passed away Thursday following a mobile home fire near Westminster.

Officials said the incident happened along Misty Hollow Lane and was reported at 12:46 p.m. They added that two brothers, ages 5 and 4, were found dead following the fire.

According to officials, multiple departments are currently investigating the situation and working to determine what happened. They added that the organizations investigating include Oconee County Fire and Emergency Services, Oconee County Sheriff’s Department, SLED Fire Investigators and the SC Fire Marshal’s Office.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the victims. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.