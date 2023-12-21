Two children dead following mobile home fire in Oconee County

Fire generic WHNS
Fire generic WHNS(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office announced that two children passed away Thursday following a mobile home fire near Westminster.

Officials said the incident happened along Misty Hollow Lane and was reported at 12:46 p.m. They added that two brothers, ages 5 and 4, were found dead following the fire.

According to officials, multiple departments are currently investigating the situation and working to determine what happened. They added that the organizations investigating include Oconee County Fire and Emergency Services, Oconee County Sheriff’s Department, SLED Fire Investigators and the SC Fire Marshal’s Office.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the victims. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in head-on crash in Greer
Coroner identifies two victims from head-on crash in Greer
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Kerri Boggs is accused of trafficking fentanyl after a traffic stop in Walhalla.
Police seize 250 grams of fentanyl during Upstate traffic stop
FBI agents search home of couple accused of burning cross in Conway area
FBI agents search home of couple accused of burning cross in Conway area
Zeb Davis
Man charged after deputies find pounds of drugs during traffic stop

Latest News

Legal Experts on New Murdaugh Trial
Legal Experts on New Murdaugh Trial
Francisco Maldonado-Molina
Spartanburg Co. man sentenced for 2016 shooting that killed one person, ‘gravely injured’ another
75-Year-Old Killed in Fire
75-Year-Old Killed in Fire
Getting Answers: Mount Lebanon Road
Getting Answers: Mount Lebanon Road
Shooting in Belton
Shooting in Belton