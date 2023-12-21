Upstate athletes sign with Division I football programs

UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Early National Signing Day Wednesday, several Upstate athletes reached their collegiate dreams by signing Letters of Intent to the schools of their choice.

Daniel lineman Watson Young, Christ Church running back Dashun Reeder, and Byrnes safety Knai Cook were among the local signees.

Young chose a unique place to hold his signing, Mac’s Drive-In in Clemson, which is where he just officially became a Clemson Tiger. It’s a food spot he’s been going to his whole life, and also the same place his dad signed to play with the Tigers 25 years ago, where he became an All-American linebacker.

Head Coach Dabo Swinney said Watson is the first-ever fourth-generation Clemson football player. Watson’s grandfather and great-grandfather also played for the Tigers along with his uncle.

“I just thought it would be kind of cool to do the same thing that my dad did. Just a place that I come to all the time, showing support for the community,” Young said. “It just means a whole lot to me. I literally will be living a mile away from my current home. So that’s always pretty cool. Just being able to go home, give my mom my dirty laundry. That’s always nice. But I’m really just excited to be here.”

Watson was a starter every year at Daniel High School and won three state championships in four seasons. He was first committed to Appalachian State, but he said when it came down to it, he knew he wanted to stay home. Home is clearly very important to him based on his signing spot. He’ll now carry on the legacy of his great-grandfather, grandfather, father and uncle with Clemson football.

Another Upstate star, Greer High School wide receiver Chase Byrd, will be a preferred walk-on at Clemson.

In Greenville, the all-time leading rusher in Christ Church history just signed on to be a running back with Northwestern in Evanston, Illinois. Dashun Reeder will be playing in the Big Ten after winning back-to-back state titles at Christ Church.

He’s also been named Class 1A state player of the year. But beyond football, he said he’s most proud of the way people, especially his mom, are talking about his dependable character as he heads to play in college.

“When I hear that people talk about me that way, it’s something that warms my heart and something that I really do enjoy and really do like to see and hear because I try to be that,” Reeder said.

He led his teammates with that character by making 48 straight summer workouts even as the star player. During his time on varsity, he carried the ball nearly 500 times with only three fumbles.

Reeder also stuck with Northwestern through the team’s coaching change. He was considering Appalachian State, Furman, and Cincinnati, but he said the atmosphere at Northwestern just felt right.

Just down the road in Duncan at Byrnes High School, safety Knai Cook signed to play safety at Charleston Southern. During his three years at the powerhouse program, Cook earned All-Region honors, All-State honors and a spot in the North-South all-star game.

Cook follows in the footsteps of his two older brothers, who play at Brown University and Limestone College. He explained what it means to join the family’s college football club.

“They’re happy for me. They’ve always been there since I was little, competing against each other, making each other better,” Cook said. “I feel relieved that all my work came through. It’s like, I made it, I finally made it. That’s the relief.”

Cook said ‘making it’ means earning a college scholarship and getting a free education, just like his two older brothers. A bunch of his Byrnes teammates turned out for the signing, even at 8:30 in the morning, right before the start of winter break, which he said really meant a lot to him.

These milestone moments follow the signings of 10 Greenville High School athletes, including six football players, to college programs on Tuesday.

