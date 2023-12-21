Upstate man dies 8 months after crash

LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner is investigating the death of a Landrum man eight months after he was involved in a collision.

The coroner said 43-year-old Donald Travis Clayton was involved in a crash on West Rutherford Street on Apr. 27. The crash was initially investigated by the Landrum Police Department.

Clayton died on Wednesday and the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office was called to Lexington S.C. Medical Center to investigate his death, which the coroner said is traffic-related.

The cause and manner of Clayton’s death has not yet been confirmed, but the coroner is reviewing medical records.

“I ask that you keep the family of Mr. Clayton in your thoughts and prayers during their time of loss and grief,” Coroner Rusty Clevenger said.

