USPS working to get packages and pieces of mail under the Christmas Tree

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and for the United States Postal Service, it’s definitely the busiest time of the year.

“It’s a very important part of the job. We do take it very seriously to deliver all the presents to the American public. Like I said, we spend all year just gearing up for this season just to make sure that it’s successful,” said the USPS Greenville Processing and Distribution Center Acting Plant Manager.

Last holiday season, USPS processed around 12 billion packages and pieces of mail during the holiday season.

Each day at the Greenville P&DC, between 160,000-195,000 packages and about 2 million pieces of mail are processed this month.

“Plenty of overtime,” USPS Mail Handler April Jones says with a laugh. “It’s generally busy at this time of year, so it’s nothing I’m not used to.”

700 employees are working at the facility during the holiday season.

“When the mail comes into us, we’ll bring it to one of our parcel processing machines, and we’ll process it, and we’ll get it into a five-digit zip, and then we’ll send out to customer service for the next morning to be delivered,” explained Carter.

Despite the long hours, Jones says it’s worth it to make sure kids and families across the area have presents under their Christmas Tree.

“Oh, it’s great,” said Jones.

Here are the key recommended holiday shipping and mailing dates for expected delivery within the U.S. by Dec. 25:

DEC. 20

Priority Mail (3-Day); USPS Ground Advantage (2-Day); First-Class Mail (2-Day); and Priority Mail Express (2-Day)

DEC. 21

Priority Mail Express (1-Day), and Priority Mail (2-Day)

For more information on holiday shipping, you can visit USPS’ website.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.