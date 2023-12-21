Warming back up, rain possible for Christmas

FOX Carolina's Chrissy Kohler has the latest on your Thursday forecast.
By Chrissy Kohler and Kendra Kent
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Warmer temperatures stick around into the holiday weekend with wet weather arriving on Christmas Day.

After another cold morning, temperatures start to moderate, trending above normal from Thursday on into the weekend. Thursday afternoon highs climb to the mid 50s to the low 60s putting us about 5° above normal for late December. It’s another dry day with a nice mix of sun and clouds.

Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny(Fox Carolina)

While it’s cold for Friday morning, it’s not as bitterly cold as it has been most of the week. Lows are in the low to mid 30s with most spots staying just above freezing.

Staying above freezing for most areas
Staying above freezing for most areas(Fox Carolina)

The dry weather continues for Friday and on into the holiday weekend which is great news for all you last minute shoppers and holiday travelers. It’s still warm with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s and overnight lows in the 30s and 40s, staying above freezing, even into the mountains.

Mild and dry through Christmas Eve
Mild and dry through Christmas Eve(Fox Carolina)

While Santa’s arrival on Sunday night looks nice and dry, we do have rain heading our way for Christmas Day. The latest timing shows the early part of the day starting off dry so there may be a small window to get outside and try out some of the new gifts Santa leaves behind. Rain chances ramp up by mid to late morning on Christmas Day giving us a soggy afternoon. The rain continues into early Tuesday, clearing out by Tuesday afternoon.

Showers possible on Monday, Christmas Day.
Showers possible on Monday, Christmas Day.(WHNS)

Temperatures look to remain warm enough to avoid any chance of wintery precipitation. Overnight lows are in the 40s but highs do take a hit, dropping into the low to mid 50s for Christmas Day. Temperatures rebound back to the mid to upper 50s for Tuesday.

