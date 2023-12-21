Young entrepreneur donates money to Greenville Humane Society

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An 11-year-old girl who launched her own brand of lip gloss is using the business to help homeless animals.

Tegan Chaitoff combined her love of crafts and makeup to create TT Flair, a line of vegan and cruelty-free lip glosses. For each sale Tegan makes, she donates a percentage of the proceeds to local animal shelters.

After less than a year in business, TT Flair is already generating online sales and being stocked in a store in Asheville. The glosses are only four ingredients and infused with Vitamin E.

“From a very young age I loved crafts and I love makeup and I also love animals,” she said. “ I just thought if I could do something to make a difference and also do something that I love, and then after a lot of formulating and testing we came up with TT Flair.”

On Thursday, Tegan donated $500 of her own money to The Greenville Humane Society. She presented the shelter with a check and spent some time holding puppies.

“I love donating to animals and just anything I can do to make a difference,” she said.

The timing of her donation comes as the Greenville Humane Society says they are in urgent need of help keeping pets warm and dry this winter.

