Asheville Police looking for missing woman last seen in March

Stephanie Necole Eakes
Stephanie Necole Eakes(Asheville Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is looking for a missing woman who was last seen in March.

According to the department, 38-year-old Stephanie Necole Eakes went missing on March 9 in the area of Granada Street.

Eakes is described as five foot five and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a five stars on the base of her neck, a crown on her right forearm, a cancer ribbon on her left leg, and a cross on her left arm.

Police said Eakes was last seen wearing jeans and a light pink hoodie.

Eakes family is concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

MORE NEWS: Deputies release names of two kids killed in mobile home fire in Oconee Co.

