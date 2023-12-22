Coroner: Man found dead in embankment near creek in Greenville

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said an investigation is underway after a man was found dead Friday morning.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said an investigation is underway after a man was found dead Friday morning.

The coroner said his office was called around 8:30 a.m. for a man found down an embankment at a creek along Easley Bridge Road near Kilgore Street.

According to officials, this death is being investigated as suspicious.

FOX Carolina crews are on their way to the scene.

MORE NEWS: ‘Terrible tragedy’: 3-month-old, father dead in reported murder-suicide in Anderson Co.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Belton
‘Terrible tragedy’: 3-month-old, father dead in reported murder-suicide in Anderson Co.
Popular tap room to close Greenville location
Popular tap room to close Greenville location
New details have been revealed in the incident report of a man who was found dead alongside...
‘She could hear their child yelling’: Report details moments leading up to father, daughter disappearance
Jacob Edward Todd Morse, age 5 (left) and Heath Trey Daniel Morse, age 4 (right).
Deputies release names of two kids killed in mobile home fire in Oconee Co.
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip

Latest News

Coroner: Man found dead in embankment near creek in Greenville
Coroner: Man found dead in embankment near creek in Greenville
Jacob Edward Todd Morse, age 5 (left) and Heath Trey Daniel Morse, age 4 (right).
Deputies release names of two kids killed in mobile home fire in Oconee Co.
Greenville County Sheriff's Office released body camera footage from a deadly deputy-involved...
GRAPHIC: New details, video released in deadly undercover drug deal in Greenville County
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage from a deadly...
GRAPHIC: Bodycam video released in deadly undercover drug deal in Greenville County