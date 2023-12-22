Coroner: Man found dead in embankment near creek in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said an investigation is underway after a man was found dead Friday morning.

The coroner said his office was called around 8:30 a.m. for a man found down an embankment at a creek along Easley Bridge Road near Kilgore Street.

According to officials, this death is being investigated as suspicious.

