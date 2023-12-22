Deputies investigating after shooting injures 2 in Spartanburg County

Spartanburg County shooting
Spartanburg County shooting(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are investigating following a shooting that injured two people Thursday.

Deputies said they responded to Kingswood Avenue at around 5:57 p.m. after someone reported the shooting.

According to deputies, they arrived at the scene and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Deputies stated that both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, their current conditions are unknown.

Deputies confirmed that they are still searching for a suspect. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

