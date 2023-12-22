Driver hit-and-killed while trying to refuel truck in Greenwood County

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office announced that a person died Thursday after being hit along Highway 221.

Officials said the crash happened around 4:40 p.m. along Highway 221 near White Hall Road.

According to officials, they arrived at the scene and learned that the driver of the truck had run out of gas and was attempting to refuel when they were hit by an oncoming vehicle.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the crash or the victim. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

