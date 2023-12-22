Early morning earthquake reported in Midlands

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake was reported in the Midlands early Friday morning.

According to the USGS, the earthquake hit 4.3 miles south southwest of Lugoff at 3:16 a.m.

It had a magnitude of 2.2 and was 4 kilometers in depth.

The earthquake was also 21.5 miles east northeast of Columbia.

