Early morning earthquake reported in Midlands

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake was reported in the Midlands early Friday morning.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
According to the USGS, the earthquake hit 4.3 miles south southwest of Lugoff at 3:16 a.m.

According to the USGS, the earthquake hit 4.3 miles south southwest of Lugoff at 3:16 a.m.

It had a magnitude of 2.2 and was 4 kilometers in depth.

The earthquake was also 21.5 miles east northeast of Columbia.

MORE NEWS: Deputies release names of two kids killed in mobile home fire in Oconee Co.

