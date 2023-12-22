Family grieves loss of brothers, ages 4 and 5, after fire

Father: ‘They were my pride and joy. I’ll miss them a lot.’
The father of two boys who died in a fire at home Thursday afternoon said the reality of what happened is still sinking in.
By Myra Ruiz
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The father of two boys who died in a fire at home Thursday afternoon said the reality of what happened is still sinking in.

“I wish this was just a dream. I was they were still here,” Cody Morse told FOX Carolina.

Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said Jacob Morse, 5, and Heath Morse, 4, died in the Thursday afternoon fire.

Authorities were called to a mobile home at 241 Misty Hollow Lane near Westminster around 12:40 p.m. Morse said both boys were asleep when he left for work.

“I wish I could have said ‘I love y’all,’” Morse said.

Morse said his fiance, Courtney Butler, was home with the couple’s four children when the fire broke out. The couple’s one-year-old twins, Theo and Leo, survived along with their mother.

Morse said Butler was getting ready to make lunch when she heard the boys scream and saw the flames. He said Butler tried to grab the boys but they were on the other side of the flames. Morse said Butler ran out with the twins first. When she tried to return for Jacob and Heath, flames stopped her from going inside, Morse said.

Robert Enright, Morse’s stepfather, said he believes the family dog, Bandit, also tried to save Jacob and Heath after speaking to firefighters.

“They said the dog was trying to get back in the house, but they pulled him out,” Enright told FOX Carolina. “He was smoldering and they had to put the hose pipe on him.”

Enright said it’s hard to believe the boys are gone. The bicycles they wanted for Christmas were hidden in a storage shed.

“We’ll return them so we can give (Morse and Butler) the money,” Enright said.

Morse said the family lost everything they had in the fire.

Bandit seemed to comfort Morse as he tearfully talked about the greatest loss of all.

“They were my pride and joy,” Morse said. “I’ll miss them a lot.”

