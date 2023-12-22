A family tradition: Watson Young signs with Clemson

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Less than three weeks ago, Daniel High School lineman Watson Young celebrated a state title.

His third in four seasons.

Now, he’s in Clemson for another milestone.

Young signing with the Tigers, and marking the moment at Mac’s Drive-In.

The same exact spot his father Kyle signed with the team, 26 years ago.

“I thought it would be kind of cool to do the same thing my dad did, at a place I come to all the time,” Young said Wednesday. “I just anted to show support for the community. I didn’t think I wanted to leave, I knew this place was home.”

This Tiger tradition goes back much further than just father and son.

“The opportunity for him to be a part of a program that his great-grandfather was a part of, his grandfather was a part of, his uncle was a part of, and his dad was a part of, it’s just really cool,” his dad Kyle Young said.

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney confirmed, Watson is the first-ever fourth-generation Clemson football player.

“My wife’s father, Waton’s grandfather played for the Tigers,” Kyle Young explained. “He played for Frank Howard back in the late 60s, played on Frank Howard’s last team. Helped actually carry him off the field after a victory against Georgia Tech”

Mac’s Drive-In is another family tradition going back to Grandpa.

“This place was open when I came through,” Ben Watson remembered. “The door was open and food was ready for us whether we had any money or not. So it just carried on right on through. You can see on the walls, what it’s done. Many a player’s been through here.”

On those walls, the family’s playing days, like a family tree.

Watson’s All-America father, his All-Conference uncle, Will Young, and his great-grandfather, Ed McLendon, who played on the first Clemson team to make a bowl game.

“My grandfather played on the 1939, I guess 1940, Cotton Bowl team,” Kyle Young proudly pointed out. “That was a young man that was living out a dream, always dreamed of playing for the Clemson Tigers, met the woman of his dreams while he was doing it. Ninety-nine percent of our best memories have been spent here at Clemson.

“It’s special that there’s this kind of lineage that connects to him now.”

Watson McLendon Young is living proof of that lineage.

Watson, his grandfather’s last name.

McLendon, his great grandfather’s last name.

And Young, his father’s last name.

“That means a lot to my family and to me especially,” Watson Young said. “But I’m really just ready to get in there and ready to work.”

Now making his own name for the family’s four generations of Tigers.

