First food and beverage option opens at BridgeWay Station in Mauldin

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - BridgeWay Brewing Co. hosted its grand opening event Friday, becoming the first food and beverage option to officially open at BridgeWay Station in Mauldin.

BridgeWay Brewing Co. is described as a full-service restaurant and sports bar with an on-site brewery.

The over 6,000+ square foot business will also include four duckpin bowling lanes that can be rented out for private parties and events.

Those interested in learning more about BridgeWay Brewing Co. can visit their website.

BridgeWay Brewing Co. becomes the first food and beverage concept at BridgeWay Station. BridgeWay Station is a new mixed-use development in Mauldin. Those wanting to see more on what’s coming to BridgeStation can visit its website here.

