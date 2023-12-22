Going out for Christmas? These restaurants are keeping their doors open
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For those traveling long distances home or looking to continue their Christmas tradition of going out to eat, here is a list of restaurants that are staying open in the state of South Carolina.
Stores with regular hours:
- Wafflehouse
- Denny’s
- IHOP
- McDonalds
- Starbucks
Stores with reduced hours:
- Ruth’s Chris’s Steakhouse (3 p.m. – 10 p.m.)
- Hooters (4 p.m. – 12 a.m. )
For anyone looking for more of a local flair for their Christmas meal, here are some restaurants unique to South Carlina that are deciding to celebrate Christmas with their customers:
Greenville
- Up on the Roof (3 p.m. – 10 p.m.)
- Mountain Goat Coffee (4 p.m. – 8 p.m.)
- Roost (10 a.m. – 7 p.m.)
- Saffron Indian Cuisine (12 p.m. – 2 p.m. for lunch, 5 p.m. – 9.p.m. for dinner)
- Texas de Brazil (11 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
Spartanburg:
- Delaney’s Irish Pub (5 p.m. – 12 a.m.)
- Heirloom (5 p.m. - 9 p.m.)
