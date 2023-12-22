Going out for Christmas? These restaurants are keeping their doors open

By Hallie Shuler
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For those traveling long distances home or looking to continue their Christmas tradition of going out to eat, here is a list of restaurants that are staying open in the state of South Carolina.

Stores with regular hours:

  • Wafflehouse
  • Denny’s
  • IHOP
  • McDonalds
  • Starbucks

Stores with reduced hours:

  • Ruth’s Chris’s Steakhouse (3 p.m. – 10 p.m.)
  • Hooters (4 p.m. – 12 a.m. )

For anyone looking for more of a local flair for their Christmas meal, here are some restaurants unique to South Carlina that are deciding to celebrate Christmas with their customers:

Greenville

  • Up on the Roof (3 p.m. – 10 p.m.)
  • Mountain Goat Coffee (4 p.m. – 8 p.m.)
  • Roost (10 a.m. – 7 p.m.)
  • Saffron Indian Cuisine (12 p.m. – 2 p.m. for lunch, 5 p.m. – 9.p.m. for dinner)
  • Texas de Brazil (11 a.m. – 9 p.m.)

Spartanburg:

  • Delaney’s Irish Pub (5 p.m. – 12 a.m.)
  • Heirloom (5 p.m. - 9 p.m.)

