Going out for Christmas? These restaurants are keeping their doors open

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For those traveling long distances home or looking to continue their Christmas tradition of going out to eat, here is a list of restaurants that are staying open in the state of South Carolina.

Stores with regular hours:

Wafflehouse

Denny’s

IHOP

McDonalds

Starbucks

Stores with reduced hours:

Ruth’s Chris’s Steakhouse (3 p.m. – 10 p.m.)

Hooters (4 p.m. – 12 a.m. )

For anyone looking for more of a local flair for their Christmas meal, here are some restaurants unique to South Carlina that are deciding to celebrate Christmas with their customers:

Greenville

Up on the Roof (3 p.m. – 10 p.m.)

Mountain Goat Coffee (4 p.m. – 8 p.m.)

Roost (10 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

Saffron Indian Cuisine (12 p.m. – 2 p.m. for lunch, 5 p.m. – 9.p.m. for dinner)

Texas de Brazil (11 a.m. – 9 p.m.)

Spartanburg:

Delaney’s Irish Pub (5 p.m. – 12 a.m.)

Heirloom (5 p.m. - 9 p.m.)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.