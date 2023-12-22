GRAPHIC: New details, video released in deadly undercover drug deal in Greenville County

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage from a deadly deputy-involved shooting that stemmed from a Homeland Security investigation.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARNING: Video contains graphic content and graphic language. Viewer discretion advised.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage from a deadly deputy-involved shooting that stemmed from a Homeland Security investigation.

Greenville County’s SWAT team was called to provide security for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) during an undercover drug deal on Carver Street on Nov. 7. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office released a briefing about the incident on Friday.

Investigators said the suspect, 36-year-old Justin McCarrell, arrived on scene and was met by undercover DHS agents. One of the agents stepped outside the home and McCarrell reportedly closed the door and locked it, leaving him inside with the second undercover agent.

SWAT team members reportedly heard the commotion and when they confronted the suspect, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said McCarrell pointed a loaded 9mm pistol and was shot by a deputy.

After being struck, deputies said McCarrell dropped the firearm but refused to comply with law enforcement so a deputy deployed a Taser. Body camera footage shows multiple deputies and a Homeland Security agent struggling to detain him on the ground.

McCarrell died after being transported to the hospital.

An internal investigation by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office determined the deputy was justified in using deadly force.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is conducting an independent investigation, which is standard protocol for officer-involved shootings. The 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office is also investigating.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Belton
‘Terrible tragedy’: 3-month-old, father dead in reported murder-suicide in Anderson Co.
Popular tap room to close Greenville location
Popular tap room to close Greenville location
New details have been revealed in the incident report of a man who was found dead alongside...
‘She could hear their child yelling’: Report details moments leading up to father, daughter disappearance
Jacob Edward Todd Morse, age 5 (left) and Heath Trey Daniel Morse, age 4 (right).
Deputies release names of two kids killed in mobile home fire in Oconee Co.
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip

Latest News

Shooting in Belton
‘Terrible tragedy’: 3-month-old, father dead in reported murder-suicide in Anderson Co.
Coroner: Man found dead in embankment near creek in Greenville
Coroner: Man found dead in embankment near creek in Greenville
Jacob Edward Todd Morse, age 5 (left) and Heath Trey Daniel Morse, age 4 (right).
Deputies release names of two kids killed in mobile home fire in Oconee Co.
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage from a deadly...
GRAPHIC: Bodycam video released in deadly undercover drug deal in Greenville County