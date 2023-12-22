Mild and dry weekend, rain for Christmas Day

FOX Carolina's Chrissy Kohler has the latest on your holiday weekend forecast.
By Chrissy Kohler and Kendra Kent
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We settle in for some mild and dry weather through Christmas Eve, but rain arrives for Christmas Day.

We head into the holiday weekend with some pleasant weather and somewhat warm weather for Christmastime. Friday brings highs in the upper 50s to low 60s with clouds gradually clearing through the day.

Mild with a mix of sun and clouds
Mild with a mix of sun and clouds(Fox Carolina)

The dry weather continues into Saturday and Sunday which is great news for all you last minute shoppers and holiday travelers. It’s still warm with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.

Dry and mild through Christmas Eve
Dry and mild through Christmas Eve(Fox Carolina)

While Santa’s arrival on Sunday night looks nice and dry, we do have rain heading our way for Christmas Day. The latest timing shows a few spotty showers possible after 8 PM on Christmas Eve so you may want to grab an umbrella on your way out to Christmas Eve services. Santa has to deal with a few showers moving in around midnight but he’ll be out of here before the main rain event ramps up before sunrise on Christmas Day. Scattered showers are expected on and off Christmas Day, lingering into Tuesday, clearing out Tuesday night. Rainfall totals range from half an inch to around 2″.

Rain moves in for Christmas Day
Rain moves in for Christmas Day(Fox Carolina)

Temperatures look to remain warm enough to avoid any chance of wintery precipitation. Overnight lows are in the 40s but highs do take a hit, dropping into the mid 50s for Christmas Day. Temperatures rebound back to the upper 50s to low 60s for Tuesday.

