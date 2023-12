GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Powerball jackpot keeps climbing!

The grand prize is up to $620 million ahead of Saturday’s drawing. The cash value of the jackpot is $312 million.

The odds of winning any prize in the game are about 1 in 25, but the odds for the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.

The drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. on Dec. 23.

