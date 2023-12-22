Rescue helps kitten shot, paralyzed with BB gun

ARDEN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A kitten rescue in western North Carolina is helping a tiny kitten on a big recovery journey.

When Esther Neonatal Kitten Alliance took in 7-week-old Tommy, the brown-striped kitten was unable to use his back legs. An x-ray revealed he had been shot with a BB gun and one of the pellets is still in his body.

Tommy has to use a diaper and the rescue said it is unlikely that he will regain mobility. He is also afraid of humans after the abuse he suffered, hissing and growling out of fear.

Tommy, paralyzed by a BB gun at 7 weeks old, is getting help in Arden, NC. (Esther Neonatal Kitten Alliance)

“Our primary focus is on Tommy’s well-being and providing him with a loving environment where he can heal both mentally and physically,” said Andee Bingham, Founder and Director of Esther Neonatal Kitten Alliance. “Tommy’s resilience and courage are truly inspiring, and we are honored to be a part of his journey.”

Esther Neonatal Kitten Alliance is asking for help from the community to support Tommy’s car. Donations can be made online or by mail to 21 Pond Street, Arden, NC 28704. Donations made online through Dec. 31 will be matched, according to the rescue.

The nonprofit provides care to newborn and medically-challenged kittens with the goal of giving the young, sick and injured a chance to thrive. This year, 85 percent of the animals taken in by Esther Neonatal Kitten Alliance were critically injured, critically ill or too young to be weaned when they arrived.

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received so far,” Bingham said. “Together, we can show Tommy that humans can be friends. We can give him the chance to experience the kindness and compassion he deserves.”

