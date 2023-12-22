SCHP: 1 hurt, another dead following moped crash in Easley

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a passenger on a moped is dead following a crash in Easley Thursday night.

According to Highway Patrol, around 9:45 p.m., a moped and a truck were heading north on SC 183 when the moped was hit in the rear by the truck. The moped then overturned into the northbound lane. After the driver and the passenger fell off the moped, it traveled left of center unoccupied and hit a second truck.

Troopers said both drivers of the truck were not injured, however, the driver of the moped was hospitalized with injures and the passenger passed away on scene.

At this time, the Pickens County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the passenger of the moped.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

MORE NEWS: Man with Down syndrome who lost bike during burglary receives new one from deputies

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.