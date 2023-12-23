1 dead, 1 injured following crash in Spartanburg County

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 12:15 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating following a crash that left one person dead and another injured Friday night.

Troopers said the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. along I-26 near John Dobbs Road.

According to troopers, the victim was traveling along I-26 when their car collided with another vehicle heading in the same direction. They added that the victim passed away at the scene.

Troopers didn’t release any other information about the crash or victim. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Belton
‘Terrible tragedy’: 3-month-old, father dead in reported murder-suicide in Anderson Co.
Jacob Edward Todd Morse, age 5 (left) and Heath Trey Daniel Morse, age 4 (right).
Deputies release names of two kids killed in mobile home fire in Oconee Co.
Greenville County Sheriff's Office released body camera footage from a deadly deputy-involved...
GRAPHIC: New details, video released in deadly undercover drug deal in Greenville County
Deadly car crash under investigation.
SCHP: 1 hurt, another dead following moped crash in Easley
Coroner: Man found dead in embankment near creek in Greenville
Coroner: Man found dead in embankment near creek in Greenville

Latest News

Armed robbery in Laurens
Officers searching for suspect following armed robbery in Laurens
Death investigation underway
Officials investigating after man found dead in embankment near creek in Greenville
New Covid variant symptoms similar to stomach bug
New Covid variant symptoms similar to stomach bug
Sleigh rides spread joy in Downtown Greenville
Sleigh rides spread joy in Downtown Greenville