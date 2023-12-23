1 dead, 1 injured following crash in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating following a crash that left one person dead and another injured Friday night.

Troopers said the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. along I-26 near John Dobbs Road.

According to troopers, the victim was traveling along I-26 when their car collided with another vehicle heading in the same direction. They added that the victim passed away at the scene.

Troopers didn’t release any other information about the crash or victim. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

