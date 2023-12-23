2 dead following shooting in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said they are investigating a deadly shooting that left two people dead on Friday night.

According to police, officers were called to the 300 block of New Leicester Highway at around 11:20 p.m. in reference to a gunshot victim.

Once on scene, they found a man who had been shot, dead inside a business. Officers were later notified by dispatchers that another person with a gunshot wound had been dropped off at the hospital, but that person died as a result.

A suspect has not been identified at this time, as investigators work through a number of leads.

The coroner has not released the names of the victims at this time.

If anyone has information about this incident, send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 8474111 or use the TIP2APD smartphone app or call police at 828-252-41110.

