Clemson’s offensive onslaught leads blowout win over Queens, 109-79

CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson Athletics) - Clemson University men’s basketball scores 109 points – the most in the Brownell Era – en route to a 30-point victory and its 10th win of the season over Queens on Friday night.

The No. 18/18 Tigers (10-1) tied a program record with 69 points in the first half, shooting 71.1 percent from the field in the process. The points and shooting percentage were both highs for a Brownell coached team.

PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) netted 27 points – his seventh 20 point game of the season and 21st of his career. It was also his 21st consecutive double-digit scoring game dating back to 2022-23.

RJ Godfrey (Suwanee, Ga./North Gwinnett) set a career mark with 19 points on 8-for-9 shooting from the floor. Joseph Girard III (Glens Falls, N.Y./Glens Falls) matched Godfrey with 19 of his own, including four triples. Chauncey Wiggins (Grayson, Ga./Grayson) rounded out the double-digit scoring with 13.

The Tigers scored 62 points in the paint and produced 37 points from their bench. For the 10th time this season, Clemson had more assists (24) than turnovers (6).

Clemson returns to the court on Friday, Dec. 29 when it hosts Radford at 7 p.m. in Littlejohn Coliseum to round out non-conference play. The game will air on ACCNX.

Notes: Clemson improved to 10-1 on the season and 1-0 against Queens … the Tigers tied a school record with 69 first half points (Clemson vs. Boston College; 12-28-76) … Clemson scored 109 points – the most in the Brownell Era … Clemson shot 71.1 percent in the first half – a new high mark in the Brownell Era … Clemson tallied more assists (24) than turnovers (6) for the 10th time this season … PJ Hall notched his seventh 20-point game of the season and 21st of his career … it was also his 21st consecutive double-digit scoring game dating back to 2022-23 … he tied his season-high with four blocks … he tied his season-high with 11 made field goals … he scored 20 first half points for his first 20-point half of his career … he became the first player since Gabe DeVoe (3-3-15) to finish with more points than minutes played … RJ Godfrey set a new career high with 19 points … the eight made field goals were also a career best … Joseph Girard III surpassed 1,800 career points with his 19-point outburst … he also set a new season-high with six assists … Josh Beadle tied his season high with three made field goals and set a new season high with eight points … his three assists tied a career high … Dillon Hunter set a new season high with seven points and three made field goals … Andrew Latiff scored his first career points and grabbed his first career rebounds (2) … Matt Kelly tied his career high with one steal.

