Cooper guides South Carolina to 70-43 victory over Elon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (South Carolina Athletics) - Ta’Lon Cooper scored 17 points to lead South Carolina to a 70-43 victory over Elon on Friday night.

South Carolina has won four in a row and is off to an 11-1 start for the fourth time in program history. The Gamecocks have won eight straight at home, their longest streak since a 13-game run during the 2015-16 season.

Cooper added six rebounds and three assists. Myles Stute finished with 14 points and eight rebounds. Jacobi Wright scored 10 with three assists. Freshman Collin Murray-Boyles scored a season-best 10 points off the bench.

Wright had eight points, Cooper scored seven and the pair accounted for half of South Carolina’s output in building a 30-20 lead at halftime. The Gamecocks shot 39.3% and made just 2 of 13 from 3-point range (15.4%). Elon shot 26.7% and hit 2 of 8 from distance.

Sam Sherry led the Phoenix (6-6) with 12 points, while Max Mackinnon scored 11.

South Carolina shot 41.3% overall and made 8 of 30 from beyond the arc (26.7%). Elon shot 32% and missed all six of its second-half shots from distance.

The Gamecocks snapped a two-game skid against the Phoenix, losing 65-53 at home in the last meeting in November 2012. They lead the series 3-2.

South Carolina’s only loss this season was a 72-67 setback at Clemson, which was ranked 24th at the time.

South Carolina will host Florida A&M on Dec. 30.

KEY STAT

The Gamecock defense allowed a season low 43 points and a new career-low under head coach Lamont Paris surpassing the previous low of 53 against USC Upstate and Notre Dame on Nov. 6 and Nov. 28. Carolina held Elon to just 32.0 percent shooting (16-for-50) from the floor and just 14.3 percent (2-for-14) from three. The Phoenix came into tonight’s game averaging 83.8 points per game, which was 32nd in the country.

NOTABLES

Graduate guard Ta’Lon Cooper tied his career-high with 20 points on an efficient 8-of-12 from the field including four triples. It marks Cooper’s fourth double-figure scoring game of the season and his second game leading Carolina in points. Cooper added six rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes of action for Carolina.

Freshman standout Collin Murray-Boyles provided vital minutes off the bench scoring a career-high 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting. It is Murray-Boyle’s first career game scoring in double digits for the Gamecocks.

Four players scored in double figures for Carolina: Cooper (20), Myles Stute (11), Jacobi Wright (10), and Murray-Boyles (10).

The Gamecocks are 7-0 the last two seasons under Paris when holding opponents to 60 points or less.

The victory marks the fourth 11-1 start in program history (1933-34, 2003-04, 2015-16, and 2023-24).

The win also marks the team’s first eight-game home win streak since the 2015-16 season when the team started the year 13-0 at home. That tied the longest home win streak since the 1997-98 team won 13-in-a-row at home.

UP NEXT

The Gamecocks (11-1) will be off over the Christmas holiday and will return to the court on Dec. 30 against Florida A&M (2-8). It will be the team’s final non-conference matchup before starting SEC play on Jan. 6 at home against Mississippi State (9-2). Tip-off for the matchup against the Rattlers is set for 2 p.m. (ET) with Dave Weinstein (pxp) and John Williams (analyst) on the call.

