Deputy, suspect fall down 30 ft embankment during altercation in Graham Co.

GRAHAM COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Graham County Sheriff’s Office announced that a wanted suspect was taken into custody recently after resisting arrest.

Deputies said the situation started on December 15, 2023, when deputies tried to serve the suspect, Christopher Rabb, warrants for three counts of Felony Intentional Child Abuse Inflicting Serious Physical Injury.

According to deputies, as they were trying to serve the warrants at a residence, Rabb ran out the back door and fled the area.

Deputies stated that they soon spotted Rabb nearby and tried to take him into custody. However, Rabb reportedly resisted, and a fight began.

Deputies explained that during the altercation, one of the deputies and Rabb rolled off an embankment and fell around 30 feet, landing in a ditch near Cross Creek Road. Deputies added that Rabb then hit the deputy multiple times before they were able to detain him and take him into custody.

Following the incident, Rabb was taken to the Graham County Detention Center, where he was charged with assault on a government official and resisting a public officer, in addition to the charges he already faced.

