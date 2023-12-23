Driver dies over a month after crash in North Carolina

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:51 PM EST
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced that officials are investigating after a driver died over a month after a crash in North Carolina.

Officials said the crash happened on November 6 along Silver Creek Road in Mill Springs, North Carolina. Officials added that the victim was the only person in the vehicle, and no other cars were involved in the collision.

Officials stated that the victim was taken to a hospital in Spartanburg for treatment. However, he passed away at 7:37 a.m. on December 22. The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 73-year-old Jerry Tyner.

Officials explained that the victim was brought to Spartanburg following the crash because its hospital was the nearest level-one trauma center.

