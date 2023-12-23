Father, daughter found dead in Calhoun County died of hypothermia, coroner says

Port said autopsy results for Michelle Murph, 6, and her father, Jason Murph, 42, — which were...
Port said autopsy results for Michelle Murph, 6, and her father, Jason Murph, 42, — which were conducted Friday — were inconclusive, but he made the determination based on weather elements.(Quentin Murph via WIS)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A father and daughter who were found dead after going missing died of hypothermia, according to Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth.

Porth said autopsy results for Michelle Murph, 6, and her father, Jason Murph, 42, — which were conducted Friday — were inconclusive, but he made the determination based on weather elements.

The pair had no suspicious injuries and no foul play is suspected.

Michelle and Jason Murph were reported missing on Sunday, Dec. 17 and found dead near their crashed truck in Calhoun County on Monday, Dec. 18.

The truck was found in a field off of Lavender Lane damaged and burned, while K9 units found the victims between 30 to 50 yards to the right of the truck, officials said.

