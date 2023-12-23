Man arrested following several car break-ins, one theft

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was arrested following several car break-ins and one theft.

According to police, officers were called to a business on Highland Center Boulevard at around 11:12 p.m. on December 21. to investigate the incident Thursday night.

After further investigation, officers obtained surveillance footage from the business, which showed a man breaking into six vehicles, stealing items, then a vehicle and leaving the property.

Officers identified the suspect as 29-year-old Lawrence Jake McClain III. He was found driving the stolen vehicle on Smokey Park Highway.

He was taken into custody on the following charges:

Larceny of motor vehicle

Felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Felony breaking and entering motor vehicle x 6

Resisting public officer

Possession of drug paraphernalia

McClain was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $30,000 secured bond (or $3,000 to a bondsman) issued by a magistrate.

