Man displays more than 100 holiday inflatables at his home

It's a must-stop on the annual Christmas light tour that you have to see to believe. (WBZ)
By WBZ via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s a must-stop on the annual Christmas light tour that you have to see to believe.

More than 100 holiday inflatables are on display at a single house in Peabody, Massachusetts.

The homeowner says he started collecting the decorations when he was just three years old.

It’s become a tradition for local families who drive by every year.

And he doesn’t waste any time taking them down, he says they will be boxed up on Dec. 26.

Copyright 2023 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Belton
‘Terrible tragedy’: 3-month-old, father dead in reported murder-suicide in Anderson Co.
Jacob Edward Todd Morse, age 5 (left) and Heath Trey Daniel Morse, age 4 (right).
Deputies release names of two kids killed in mobile home fire in Oconee Co.
Greenville County Sheriff's Office released body camera footage from a deadly deputy-involved...
GRAPHIC: New details, video released in deadly undercover drug deal in Greenville County
Deadly car crash under investigation.
SCHP: 1 hurt, another dead following moped crash in Easley
Coroner: Man found dead in embankment near creek in Greenville
Coroner: Man found dead in embankment near creek in Greenville

Latest News

generic crash
1 dead, 1 injured following crash in Spartanburg County
One woman was shot Thursday morning in Rochester
2 dead following shooting in Asheville
It's a must-stop on the annual Christmas light tour that you have to see to believe. (WBZ)
Man displays more than 100 holiday inflatables at his home
A Palestinian man mourns a relative killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip...
Israeli strike kills 76 members in one Gaza family, rescue officials say as combat expands in south