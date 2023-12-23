Officers searching for suspect following armed robbery in Laurens

Armed robbery in Laurens
Armed robbery in Laurens(Laurens Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said officers are investigating following an armed robbery Friday night.

Officers said the incident happened at around 8:45 p.m. at a Dollar General near Ingles.

According to officers, a man in a hoodie and mask reportedly went into the store and demanded money before leaving the area in a grey vehicle with a sum of cash.

Officers stated that they are currently investigating the situation and working to identify the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurens Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Belton
‘Terrible tragedy’: 3-month-old, father dead in reported murder-suicide in Anderson Co.
Jacob Edward Todd Morse, age 5 (left) and Heath Trey Daniel Morse, age 4 (right).
Deputies release names of two kids killed in mobile home fire in Oconee Co.
Greenville County Sheriff's Office released body camera footage from a deadly deputy-involved...
GRAPHIC: New details, video released in deadly undercover drug deal in Greenville County
Deadly car crash under investigation.
SCHP: 1 hurt, another dead following moped crash in Easley
Coroner: Man found dead in embankment near creek in Greenville
Coroner: Man found dead in embankment near creek in Greenville

Latest News

generic crash
1 dead, 1 injured following crash in Spartanburg County
Death investigation underway
Officials investigating after man found dead in embankment near creek in Greenville
New Covid variant symptoms similar to stomach bug
New Covid variant symptoms similar to stomach bug
Sleigh rides spread joy in Downtown Greenville
Sleigh rides spread joy in Downtown Greenville