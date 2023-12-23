Officers searching for suspect following armed robbery in Laurens

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said officers are investigating following an armed robbery Friday night.

Officers said the incident happened at around 8:45 p.m. at a Dollar General near Ingles.

According to officers, a man in a hoodie and mask reportedly went into the store and demanded money before leaving the area in a grey vehicle with a sum of cash.

Officers stated that they are currently investigating the situation and working to identify the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurens Police Department.

