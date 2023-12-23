As suicide rate rises in S.C., new prevention tools launching in 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - New preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the number of suicides in South Carolina is going up.

It follows national, post-pandemic trends that also indicate rising suicide rates across the country.

But in the new year, South Carolina is launching more tools aimed at bringing these numbers down and saving lives.

The first involves the state’s centers that take calls to the 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

South Carolina has two of them, one in Greenville and one in Charleston, and they both field calls coming in from across the state.

Starting in early January, the Lowcountry center will get a new capability already in place in the Upstate: a voluntary, rapid-deploy geotracking resource.

This allows people who are in crisis and call the 9-8-8 lifeline to share their location on their phone, if they want, with the person helping them on the other side of the call.

“So that we can find them when they are in crisis,” Jennifer Butler of the South Carolina Department of Mental Health said.

Also in January, South Carolina will be the first state in the country to launch an online, self-care platform called “Hopeful Minds.”

It will offer vetted information through videos, blogs, and screeners about how to care for yourself and your mental health.

“That will be free to every South Carolinian, that can reach out to get self-care help. That’ll be deployed by mobile crisis,” Butler said.

Next year, the state’s mobile crisis teams will have additional lethal means safety tools available to them when they are responding in the community, including gun locks and locking pill bottles, a first-time offering.

The Department of Mental Health said tools like these are necessary and a sign of hope, following a year in 2022 in which preliminary data indicates 852 South Carolinians took their lives.

“It’s more than just these programs, as we’ve all mentioned. It really is about the human-to-human connections. So be stubborn with your hope and share it freely,” Butler said.

A number of bills have also been filed at the State House to boost South Carolina’s suicide-prevention efforts, including some focused on youth prevention.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, free help is available 24/7, including on holidays.

You can call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 9-8-8 or chat online at [988lifeline.org]988lifeline.org.

