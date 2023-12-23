‘This is war’ Senator Graham responds to bill that would force some Chick-fil-As to open on Sundays

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Senator Lindsey Graham from South Carolina took to social media Friday to voice his opposition to a new bill in New York that would require some Chick-fil-A locations to stay open on Sunday.

Under the new bill, food services at transportation facilities and rest areas would have to remain open seven days a week, which could impact Chick-fil-A locations at rest stops along Interstate 90.

In response to the new bill, Graham stated that if it goes forward, he plans to introduce legislation that would withhold funds from cities or states that force Chick-fil-As to stay open on Sundays.

If this goes forward, I will be introducing legislation withholding federal funds from any city or state that requires @ChickfilA to stay open on Sunday.



The founders of Chick-fil-A made a decision early on to close on Sunday, consistent with their faith. For any government to… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 22, 2023

Graham also visited a Chick-fil-A in New York Friday, showing his support for the franchise.

As if the insanity by the left couldn’t get any worse, Democrats in New York are trying to force @ChickfilA to open on Sundays…



I showed up to their Manhattan location today while visiting NYC to send a clear message:



Hands off OUR Chick-Fil-A!



Join me in this fight ⬇️… pic.twitter.com/Qe1oqhGF1y — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 22, 2023

