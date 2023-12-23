‘This is war’ Senator Graham responds to bill that would force some Chick-fil-As to open on Sundays

Sen. Lindsey Graham in Greenville
Sen. Lindsey Graham in Greenville
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:04 PM EST
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Senator Lindsey Graham from South Carolina took to social media Friday to voice his opposition to a new bill in New York that would require some Chick-fil-A locations to stay open on Sunday.

Under the new bill, food services at transportation facilities and rest areas would have to remain open seven days a week, which could impact Chick-fil-A locations at rest stops along Interstate 90.

In response to the new bill, Graham stated that if it goes forward, he plans to introduce legislation that would withhold funds from cities or states that force Chick-fil-As to stay open on Sundays.

Graham also visited a Chick-fil-A in New York Friday, showing his support for the franchise.

