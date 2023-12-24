SCHP: 1 dead after crashing into embankment, tree in Greenville Co.

Car Crash
Car Crash(KTTC)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said one person is dead after a crash Saturday night.

According to the troopers, the incident happen at around 11:13 p.m. at New Harrison Bridge Road near Richardson Road.

Troopers said a Ford sedan was traveling west on New Harrison Bridge Road when the driver ran off the road to the right hitting an embankment and then a tree.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the name of the victim.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more details.

